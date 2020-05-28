With budget challenge looming, Whitmer wants to protect school funding first

(5/28/2020) - Michigan is facing a $6.2 billion budget shortfall, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to avoid any cuts to schools.

She listed her spending priorities as her administration and the Michigan Legislature grapple with out to balance the state budget, which has been rocked by additional spending and revenue losses from the coronavirus pandemic.

When cuts are made, Whitmer wants to protect the following as much as possible:

1. Education and literacy funding.

2. Funding for police, fire and emergency services.

3. Worker protection, including hazard pay for first responders and an unemployment benefits extension

4. Funding for public universities to conduct coronavirus vaccine research.

5. Additional support for small businesses.

6. Consumer protections.

A Consensus Revenue Estimating Conference in Lansing earlier this month showed the state will lose $3.2 billion of revenue in the current fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30 and another $3 billion in the next fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

In addition, Whitmer noted that the state government has incurred additional costs related to coronavirus, including $251 million for health care personal protective equipment and $101 million for child care.

Whitmer said the looming billion-dollar budget deficit stems directly from coronavirus and the related economic slowdown. She said the best solution to the problem is for Congress to pass a financial aid package that benefits states and for President Donald Trump to sign it quickly.

The Democrat-led U.S. House passed a $3 trillion spending bill on May 15, which includes assistance for state governments. However, the Republican-led U.S. Senate has not acted and Trump has signaled he doesn't support the bill.

Whitmer said all 50 states are facing budgetary challenges directly related to coronavirus. She hopes lawmakers in Washington reach across the aisle and avoid partisan squabbling over aid for states.

“COVID-19 doesn’t pick sides,” Whitmer said.

State Budget Director Chris Kolb said Michigan's general fund budget already was tight before the coronavirus pandemic and cuts won't be enough to balance it without drastically affecting critical services.

“Department budgets are already skinny and there’s no way to cut our way out of this,” he said.

Michigan has about $1.2 billion saved in fund reserves, but Kolb noted that also won't come close to addressing the current shortfall.

Kolb also asked Congress for flexibility with spending. He noted that the $2.2 trillion CARES Act doesn't allow states to spend aid on any existing budget items or use that funding to address revenue shortfalls.