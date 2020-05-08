With freeze coming, Spicer Orchards bracing for potential severe crop loss

(5/8/2020) - Apple orchards and fruit growers are worried about this weekend's cold weather forecast, which could wipe out their crops this year.

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning generally from the I-69 corridor to the south for Friday night with a low temperature around 26 degrees and a wind chill in the teens.

Similar conditions are forecast Sunday night, as well.

RELATED: Hard freeze expected overnight as temperatures drop to near record lows

Spicer Orchards near Fenton is warning neighbors about rarely used measures to protect tree buds from frost and freeze damage. The measures, including a low-flying helicopter, could be noisy.

Many varieties of fruit trees are in bloom right now. Frost and freeze conditions can damage the buds, rendering them unable to produce fruit or severely limiting the crop.

Spicer said the crop loss potential over the next few days appears similar to 2012, when orchards in the Eastern U.S. suffered massive crop loss and Spicer nearly was forced to close.

Spicer operates wind fans when overnight temperatures dip to 35 degrees of colder. Spicer says those fans likely will be running several nights in a row beginning Friday.

The orchards also will have helicopters flying overhead during the night to push warm air toward the ground.

Large bonfires also will be lit through the night to generate heat. All of the bonfires will be staffed constantly and will not be lit if weather conditions don't allow.