(8/5/19) -Deputies in Tuscola County were trying to figure out what led to a car crash that ejected the driver.

They said it happened last Saturday on M-15 in Millington Township.

A witness told deputies the driver appeared to be unconscious when he went across the centerline and into a ditch.

The car rolled several times, and the driver was thrown out.

The sheriff's office said the 36-year-old driver went to the hospital with injuries.