Woman accused of fleeing N.H. police, leaving injured boy after car crash

A New Hampshire woman faces several charges after police say she tried to avoid being pulled over for distracted driving but ended up crashing her car and injuring a 6-year-old boy.

Following a police pursuit, officers say 32-year-old Tracey Pelletier crashed into the steps of an apartment building in Nashua, N.H. (Source: WMUR/Hearst/CNN)

Police say 32-year-old Tracey Pelletier drove away Tuesday from officers who tried to pull her over for using her cell phone while driving.

Police decided to end the pursuit, but then, Pelletier crashed into the steps of an apartment building in Nashua, N.H.

Witness Eric Pajor says after the crash, he saw a woman, later identified as Pelletier, get out of the passenger side door and run away. He ran after her and, when police followed, provided a description.

Officers made the arrest.

In the meantime, Pajor’s girlfriend, Pam Leduc, was helping a 6-year-old boy, who had also exited the car and was left behind at the scene.

"I got him up over on the porch at the business next door in the shade and just kind of sat there with him until somebody came over, just rubbed his back and made sure he was OK,” Leduc said.

Police say the boy had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

"He was injured. He was saying, ‘Ow.’ His heart was racing, and you could tell he was really scared. So, yeah, it was pretty scary,” Leduc said.

The couple say they are just thankful the incident wasn’t worse.

"It was kinda nerve-racking, to say the least, because we play right there. We sit there. I’m just glad nobody was there,” Pajor said.

Pelletier is facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, resisting detention and reckless conduct.

Copyright 2019 WMUR, Hearst, Pam Leduc, Nashua PD via CNN. All rights reserved.