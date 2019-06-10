Woman arrested in boyfriend's stabbing death in Buena Vista Township

(6/10/19) - Buena Vista Township police have a woman in custody, calling her a suspect in the stabbing death of her 65-year-old boyfriend.

Police say they were called to 3090 South 27th Street, Saturday, on a call someone had been stabbed.

When officers arrived they found George Edward McDonald unresponsive with stab wounds. First responders did CPR, but McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested 48-year-old Orlena Robinson as a suspect. She's being held in the Saginaw County Jail.

