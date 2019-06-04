Woman apparently kills daughter, self at Brighton apartment

(6/4/2019) - Authorities say a woman apparently killed her 5-year-old daughter before killing herself at an apartment in southeastern Michigan.

Police went to the Brighton apartment around midday Monday after the child's father said 38-year-old Melissa Partee didn't show up for a custody exchange over the weekend.

Deputy Chief Craig Flood says officers went into the apartment and found a "very tragic scene." The girl may have been sedated before she was killed, based on evidence found at the scene.

Police say Partee had mental health problems. Linda Fox, who lives nearby, says she felt sick when she heard what had happened.

