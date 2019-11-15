Woman arrested, accused of attempted child abduction at Walmart

(11/15/2019) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a woman attempted to take a 2-year-old from a shopping cart in the parking lot outside the Vienna Township Walmart on Friday morning.

Genesee County Undersheriff Chris Swanson says the woman is in custody and alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident.

The little girl was not harmed and no one else was involved in the incident.

Swanson says the call went out as an attempted abduction and detectives were still looking into exactly what happened Friday evening.

