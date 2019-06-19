Woman, child assaulted by man attending youth baseball game

(0619/19)- A Genesee County parent - behaving badly while attending his child's baseball game is now expected to assault charges.

"As he was getting to the fence line, the adult male grabbed the juvenile and punched him in the back of the head several times," said Police Chief, Matt Bade.

Metro Police Authority are searching for a 28 year old Flint man-- they say assaulted two people, one of them a child, while attending a youth baseball game at Elms Elementary in Swartz Creek, Tuesday.

"An adult female from the yard where he was running to, saw this happen, she jumped the fence to aid the juvenile. When she did that, the adult male suspect struck that female in the face," Bade said

Police Chief Matt Bade says this all started when the young male victim tried to break up a fight between two boys.

That's when one of the boys father jumped in.

"It seems like it stems from a fight between two other juvenile boys, whether that was related to the game, I'm not sure. But it doesn't seem to be related to any bad calls or anything during the game that an adult was upset with," Bade said.

The man took off before police arrived, but the Bade says they know who he is and are searching for him.

"I'm sure detectives will be seeking assault and battery charges," Bade said.