Woman claims to find metal in her Burger King meal

A Pennsylvania woman is suing Burger King after she said she found metal in her fast-food meal.

Megan Tomlinson said she went through the drive-thru last month, ordered a Chicken Fries meal and began eating on the way home.

"I bit down and I was like, 'oh that hurts,' and I was like, 'oh no did I bite my tongue?' and then I was like, 'oh no there's no way I bit my tongue,” she said. Then, I pulled the chicken fry out and it was just covered in blood."

But it didn’t end there. Tomlinson was throwing up blood by the time she got home.

A video shows her fiancé dissecting the rest of her meal.

"I don't know exactly what it was,’ Tomlinson said. “People said, 'razor blades,' and 'box cutters,' something from the machinery. I don't know for sure."

She spent four days in the hospital. Tests found metal in her gastrointestinal tract.

"People also asked a lot, 'how did you not realize there was metal in it?'” Tomlinson said. “You don't think about that. You don't think there's going to be metal in your food. You just eat.”

Tomlinson’s hired a lawyer and hopes Burger King will foot the bill.

"This is, I think, a clear case of negligence,” attorney Nick Carter said. “I don't think anybody intended to hurt her. But we just don't want it to happen again."

The Burger King Chicken Fries are made by Tyson. The company said it wants the food tested by an independent third party.

"Tyson Foods produces high-quality, safe food enjoyed by millions of consumers. In this particular case, the consumer’s Facebook post led to a thorough investigation, including analysis of products made at the same time at our facility. No similar issues were found and we remain confident of the safety of our products. The material has not been made available for evaluation."

Burger King’s corporate office said it’s been in touch with Tomlinson and is working with the “franchisee and supplier to look into this matter.”

