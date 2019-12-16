Woman dies after domestic assault, 11-month-old child listed in stable condition

(12/16/2019) - A Tuscola County woman died after a domestic assault at a residence near Caro on Sunday evening.

Her 11-month-old child also was hospitalized after the incident and remained in stable condition on Monday, according to Tuscola County Sheriff Glenn Skrent.

The assault was reported around 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Gerou Road in Ellington Township. Police found a 36-year-old woman suffering from life-threatening injuries when they arrived.

She was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. An 11-month-old child was rushed to an area hospital and listed in stable condition Monday.

Skrent said Tuscola County deputies continued investigating the incident into the early morning hours of Monday with help from a Michigan State Police crime lab.

A 37-year-old man, who Skrent described as being in a domestic relationship with the 36-year-old, was arrested and taken to the Tuscola County Jail. He hadn't been arraigned on formal charges by Monday afternoon.

Skrent said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing threat.