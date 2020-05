(5/26/2020) - A woman died in a car crash Monday night in Saginaw County.

Police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lincoln Road near Gary Road in Albee Township -- a rural area just west of Birch Run.

Investigators say the vehicle caught on fire after it crashed into a culvert and the woman was trapped inside the vehicle.

She had not been identified by Tuesday afternoon while the investigation continued.