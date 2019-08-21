Woman dies after pickup truck flips in field, catches fire

(8/21/2019) - Police are working to identify a woman who died when her pickup truck rolled over in a field and caught fire with her trapped inside.

The woman was driving on Millbrook Road near Gilmore Road in Isabella County's Deerfield Township around 3:55 p.m. Tuesday when she left the road surface and ended up in a field.

Investigators from the Isabella County Sheriff's Office believe the woman overcorrected when she was in the field, causing the pickup truck to flip over several times.

The truck also hit a utility pole, causing it and a transformer mounted on top to crash to the ground. The pickup truck caught fire with the woman trapped inside, but police don't believe the downed power lines sparked the fire.

Police say two firefighters were close to the scene and arrived minutes after the crash was reported, but the pickup truck was fully engulfed in flames and they couldn't do anything to save the woman's life.

The woman's body was turned over to the medical examiner's office at Sparrow Hospital to positively identify her.