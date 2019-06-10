Woman dies days after crash at rural Isabella County intersection

(6/10/2019) - A 42-year-old woman has died days after a crash at a rural Isabella County intersection that left her and two other men in critical condition.

The crash happened Thursday when a Dodge Charger ran a stop sign at the corner of Weidman and Meridian roads in Nottawa Township just before 3 p.m., according to the Isabella County Sheriff's Office.

Helen Otto died of her injuries over the weekend. The 18-year-old male driver of the Charger and a 23-year-old male passenger remained hospitalized Monday, with one in critical condition and the other stable.

A GMC pickup truck hit the Charger, pinning all three occupants inside. The 62-year-old driver of the pickup truck also was pinned.

LifeNet from Saginaw and AeroMed from Grand Rapids airlifted the 18-year-old and 23-year-old from the scene. A Survival Flight helicopter met Otto at a Mount Pleasant-area hospital and airlifted her to a larger trauma center, where she died.

The sheriff's office says witnesses reported the Charger running a stop sign, causing the crash. Some of the people involved also were not wearing seat belts.