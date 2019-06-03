Woman found dead in house fire early Sunday

(6/3/2019) - Fire investigators are searching for answers after a woman was found dead in a burning home in Buena Vista Township early Sunday.

Michigan State Police and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators joined the Buena Vista Township Fire Department at the home in the 800 block of 23rd Street near Hartsuff Street.

When firefighters arrived around 1:30 a.m. Sunday there were flames and smoke shooting out a window. A neighbor had called it in to 911 but wasn't sure if anyone was home.

Firefighters quickly went in and found the woman in a bedroom, but she did not survive. An autopsy is planned to determine her exact cause of death.

Investigators aren't releasing the victim's name until she can be positively identified in the autopsy. The woman was the only person inside when the fire broke out, although neighbors say a child lived there as well.

The Buena Vista Fire Department Deputy Chief Aaron Hoeppner said the home had smoke detectors, but the batteries had been removed so they were not working.

"Our response time was five minutes, so we are 24/7 coverage and that helps that response time greatly, that there's already people here ready to go," he said.