Woman gets Bill Gates as her Secret Santa

It’s not every day you get one of the richest people on the planet giving you gifts.

Shelby has been taking part in the Reddit gift exchanges for years and so has Bill Gates. (Source: WDIV, YouTube, Shelby, Financial Times, Reddit, CNN)

"Bill Gates is my Secret Santa,’ said Shelby, who lives in metro Detroit. “I just won Secret Santa 2019."

Every year, the Microsoft founder and billionaire gets involved in Reddit gift exchanges. On the platform, users post information about themselves, hoping someone will become their Secret Santa.

Shelby, who only wants to be known by her first name, has been taking part in them for years.

She’s sent presents to 95 strangers.

Just before Christmas, Shelby received a notification.

“I logged into my tracking page and I saw the package weighed 81 pounds," Shelby said.

"I thought that was really unusual for somebody to overnight an 81-pound package to me. I figured that was probably extremely expensive.”

She went to pick up her package from a FedEx store and that’s when she learned Gates was her Secret Santa.

The box was so large, it wouldn’t fit in her car.

"We wheeled the big giant box back into the FedEx location, and everyone was really delighted to get a peek at what was inside," Shelby said.

The gifts inside included a quilt, Oreo cookies, a giant R2-D2 Lego kit and her favorite, a scanned manuscript of “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Shelby’s favorite gift was a donation to the American Heart Association in her mother’s name. Shelby’s mom passed away in March, just days before her wedding.

“I can’t wait to keep participating,” she said. “I saved some of my gift wrap from some of the Bill Gates packages, and I hope that I can use it in future exchanges to surprise some other people with a little bit of this excitement.”

