Woman gets probation for striking black man, hurling slurs

(2/12/20) - A white woman who hurled racial slurs as she attacked a car salesman at a western Michigan dealership will not serve jail time.

Shelly Hueckel of Nashville was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for misdemeanor assault.

Judge Paul Sullivan handed down the sentence after Terrence Smith tearfully asked the maximum sentence be imposed.

During her December trial an attorney for the 47-year-old Hueckel said she was upset by an appraisal for her car - not race - at the dealership in Lowell last April.

Sullivan agreed, saying she likely would have had a similar reaction with someone who wasn't African American.

Hueckel said she was sorry for the pain she caused Smith.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)