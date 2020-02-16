Woman hurt in car vs. train collision in Flint

(02/16/20) - A woman was rushed to a local hospital after a car collided with a train Sunday morning.

The call came in after 9 a.m. on Dort Highway and Richfield Road.

Lake State Railway officials say the train was going approximately 28 mph in 35 mph zone. The train is currently at a standstill as the investigation continues.

The crew said the driver went around the gate even though the crossing gates were down and bells were going off.

Flint police say the woman was driving, and is at fault for the crash.

Her condition is not known.

Officials said they are in the early stages of the investigation and the information is preliminary.

