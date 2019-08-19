Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Dort Highway

(8/19/2019) - A hit-and-run crash in Genesee Township left one woman dead and another seriously injured late Sunday.

The women's vehicle was hit by another around 9:30 p.m. on Dort Highway north of Coldwater Road. Investigators were still trying to determine which way the vehicles were traveling.

Police say the at-fault driver ran away on foot before officers arrived, but he was later arrested. Charges are pending against that driver.

Dort Highway was closed for several hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene. Police didn't identify anyone involved in the crash Monday.