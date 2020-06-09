Woman on three wheels leads police on slow speed chase near Saginaw

(6/9/2020) - A Saginaw woman is in jail after leading police on a slow speed chase through a neighborhood.

The incident happened just before midnight Monday night as a Saginaw Township police officer spotted a car that was driving with only three tires.

Police attempted to stop the car at Center Road and Gratiot Avenue, but the car kept going. It went through a neighborhood, where the driver tried to avoid police by driving across lawns.

The car came to a stop at Gratiot Avenue and VanWormer Road in Thomas Township, where the woman was arrested for fleeing and eluding police.

Officers are investigating whether she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the chase.