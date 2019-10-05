VIDEO: Woman pulls gun while holding baby during California church service

Prosecutors say surveillance video from a San Diego-area church on Easter Sunday shows a woman with a gun in one hand and her baby in the other.

A woman is accused of pulling a gun while holding her baby during a church service on Easter Sunday. (Source: KGTV/CNN)

Pastor Ben Weisen stayed incredibly calm during a moment of chaos, when a mother allegedly threatened to open fire.

Weisen asked the congregation to pray. Then, he asked his ushers to take action.

"I want the ushers to stand up, get people out,” Weisen stressed in the surveillance footage. “Just get people outside, don’t worry.”

Thirty-one-year-old Conkey sat in shackles Friday as she relived those moments in court.

“She said, ‘You don't know what it means to be wiling to die,’” Weisen recalled. “She had a baby and a gun and we had a pretty good feeling that she was going to get shot and maybe some of our people were going to get shot.”

Thinking fast to prevent panic, Weisen told the crowd she was only holding a Taser.

“I thought first, I’m pretty sure that's a real gun,” Weisen explained. “And then I thought, okay, there's something that looks like a laser and I know this would keep people a lot calmer so I’m just going to say it's a Taser out loud.”

The pastor even tried to protect the suspect from getting hurt.

“Anna, you’ve got to put that down,” the video captured Weisen telling Conkey. “The police are coming in really hot and they don't know it's a Taser. You’ve got to put it down right now

Conkey had also allegedly threatened to blow up the church at one point, calling police on herself.

Churchgoers were eventually able to wrestle the gun out of her hand and get the baby to safety.

Police later determined the weapon was not loaded.

Weisen said Conkey had disrupted services weeks before the incident. He had tried to set up a meeting with her but it did not happen.

Conkey pleaded not guilty to several felony counts including child abuse, making criminal threats and a false report of a bomb.

A judge will determine if the case will go to trial.

Copyright 2019 KGTV via CNN. All rights reserved.