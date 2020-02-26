Woman relieved after power restored in middle of winter, Consumers Energy offers assistance

(02/26/20) - A Flint woman is relieved after coming to an agreement with Consumers Energy about her overdue electric bill.

Cynthia Parks' power was cutoff Wednesday morning but a few short hours later it was restored.

"I wish I never would've quit my job. I'd rather deal with the pain because I was making money," Parks said.

Before her power was restored, Parks sounded off about her frustration.

"I have scoliosis of the spine. I can never ever work again," Parks said.

In April 2019, after 17 years in a taxing manufacturing career, Parks decided to resign.

The Flint woman says she had been dealing with unbearable pain following complications from a surgery she had in 2007.

"That just takes a lot on a person when they work for so long and the doctor tells you, you can't work no more," Parks said.

Now she says she's living off of $100 cash assistance from the Department of Human Services (DHS) and $100 from Social Security (SSI) each month.

She's had difficulty keeping up on her electric bill that is now roughly $700. That is what led to Wednesday's shutoff.

"I've talked to lawyers. I've talked to so many people. I'm at about the time where I'm ready to give up. I just...I don't know what to do anymore," Parks said.

ABC12 reached out to Consumers Energy about Parks' case. They called her while we were inside her home to try and resolve the issue.

"This customer’s service was disconnected after she did not make required payments as part of our Shutoff Protection Program," said Consumers Energy Spokesperson Brian Wheeler.

Parks reached out to tell ABC12 her power was restored before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

"We restored service today after she informed us she can make a payment to bring her account up to date. We want all customers to understand that help is available and always recommend those who need assistance with energy bills, medical bills, transportation, housing or other needs to contact 2-1-1," Wheeler said.

Parks says she did not make a payment Wednesday, but she is thankful her power was turned back on.

Her issue goes beyond Consumers Energy. Parks has plans to talk to DHS and Social Security to increase her monthly income.

ABC12 reached out to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on her behalf. We're told a case worker from MDHHS is planning to contact her soon.

There are laws on the books that prevent heat from being shut off.

An energy company can't shut off your power between November 1st and March 31st if:

* You're a senior citizen

* You are a low income customer who has a protection plan and makes

your minimum monthly payments - as long as you've applied for

heating help.

* If you have a medical emergency, which will only delay a shut-

off for 3-weeks.

If you need some help covering your energy bills there are a lot of resources out there for you.

Consumers Energy has a payment plan that helps you pay off overdue bills, and even forgives a portion of those bills.

The state offers help. Just dial 211 and you'll be connected with local organizations that can help out.

The Salvation Army can help as well. The key is to reach out if you need help.