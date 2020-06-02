Woman reports attack on Bay County rail trail

(6/2/2020) - Police in Bay County are investigating a recent attack of a woman walking along a rail trail.

Investigators say a woman was walking in the area of Bay City State Park in Bangor Township around 11:15 a.m. Saturday when the alleged attack took place.

The woman told police a tall man tried to grab her and drag her into nearby bushes. She screamed and resisted and the attacker ran off.

She described the man as a tall, nearly bald white male in his late 20s or early 30s wearing headphones, dark sweatpants and a dark shirt.

The woman was not hurt and police are putting increased patrols in the area.

