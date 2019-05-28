Woman rescued on Walled Lake after jumping in cold water to save bird

(5/28/2019) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit rescued 30-year-old woman who jumped into Walled Lake on Saturday to save a bird in distress.

A Marine Unit boat was patrolling the lake around 2:20 p.m. when a boater started waving over deputies. The boat operator said the woman jumped into and was having a tough time staying afloat.

Deputies noticed the woman swimming on her back and having a hard time staying above water. They lost sight of her several times as she screamed for help.

Police were able to maneuver close to the woman and throw her a rescue rope, which they used to pull her to safety. She refused medical treatment and got back aboard the pontoon boat she jumped off.

The 30-year-old told police she jumped in to rescue a small bird that fell in the water. She did not realize the water was very cold and quickly became fatigued.