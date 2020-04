(4/13/2020) - Police say a woman was found shot and killed at a Flint residence on Monday.

The Flint Police Department responded to a house on Tebo Street near Kent Street and found the 40-year-old woman dead of gunshot wounds inside.

Investigators did not release any information about suspects, a possible motive or what time the shooting took place.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Michigan State Police at 810-347-4473 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.