Michigan woman's body found in freezer, cut into pieces

A gruesome discovery was made inside a man’s apartment.

An apartment's freezer was where a woman's cut-up body was found. The man who lives there was charged with crimes. (Source: WWMT/CNN)

Acting on a tip, Sturgis Police found the body of a 42-year-old woman chopped up in pieces inside Wade Allen's apartment on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Allen was charged with open murder, disinterment mutilation and failure to report a death. Denied bond, he makes his next court appearance June 4.

“He was quiet but he was weird. I got to the point where I didn’t want him in here,” said neighbor Cheri Gilson, who said she knew something wasn’t right.

“Then he told me she slipped in the bathroom and hit her head and that he thought she had a skull fracture, and I said take her to the ER. He said, ‘No, I’m taking care of her.’ And then the next thing I know, he said she had left,” she said.

Police won’t disclose the details of the slaying, but one of Allen’s friends said the victim was knocked unconscious after a fight, then her body dismembered with a hack saw.

The friend said the body parts were kept in a freezer in the apartment for several weeks.

“Me and my daughter were smelling stuff for two weeks, and it smelled like something was dead,” Gilson said.

It is said that the victim had an on-again, off-again relationship with Allen for about two years. Neighbors said the couple fought often.

“They would just be arguing. Sometimes cops would show up. Sometimes they’d stop arguing, just drive off,” Marcos Olivera said.

Other neighbors said they had problems with Allen and his violent tendencies.

“He came over here all mad, saying he was going to whip her with the belt. I should have called the police,” Gilson said.

Copyright 2019 WWMT via CNN. All rights reserved.