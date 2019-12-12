Woman's body found in snowy rural area in Leelanau County

(12/12/2019) - Police say a woman's body was dragged over a snowy hill and left in a rural area in northern Michigan's Leelanau County.

Sheriff Mike Borkovich said investigators are treating it as a homicide. An autopsy is planned for Thursday.

The woman appeared to over 50 years old.

Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said he doesn’t believe it’s Adrienne Quintal, a Detroit-area woman who is missing from a family cabin in Honor.

