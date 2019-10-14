Woman's death from Buena Vista fire ruled a homicide

A mystery is unfolding in Buena Vista Township.

A woman's body was found in a home that caught fire back in June.

That fire has now been ruled an arson and the woman's death appears to be murder.

"She was found deceased in the fire," says Buena Vista Township Police Chief Reggie Williams.

23 year old Antoinesha Helton's body was found in the bedroom of her house in the 800 block of South 23rd Street in the early morning hours of June 2nd.

Firefighters arrived at the home five minutes after the first 9-1-1 call.

Investigators initially ruled the fire as suspicious.

"It was ruled suspicious at first, we were waiting for lab results to come back to verify the cause of death and now the cause of death is due to the fire, we are ruling it a homicide," says Williams.

He says those lab results show that the fire was intentionally set.

"There was an accelerant used to start the fire," says Williams.

Helton has a young child, but the child was not at the home at the time of the fire. The home had smoke detectors, but the batteries had been removed so they did not activate.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives were helping Buena Vista Township with the investigation. They are still on the case, but now helping with a homicide investigation to find out who killed Antoinesha Helton.

"Obviously an open investigation, and we are still looking for those involved, if anyone has information whatsoever, we ask that you come forward, as a matter of fact we ask that you call Crimestoppers to give the information that you have," Williams says.

That Crimestoppers number is 1-800-422-JAIL.

