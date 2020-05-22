Women accused of spitting at, biting, attempting to punch police during dispute

(5/22/2020) - Michigan State Police arrested two women who allegedly spat on, bit and tried to punch officers on the scene of a disturbance at a Flint gas station.

Michigan State Police were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Stockdale Avenue in Flint shortly after midnight Friday for reports of men and women fighting and breaking things near the gas pumps.

State police troopers say they encountered a woman yelling about a lost cell phone when they arrived on the scene. Police say she did not comply with their requests to calm down and leave the area.

Michigan State Police say the 19-year-old Flint woman spit in the face of a Flint police officer while sitting in the back seat of a car, so officers decided to remove her from inside the vehicle.

Once outside, police say the woman bit a Michigan State Police trooper's finger.

An 18-year-old Flint woman allegedly approached officers while they were handcuffing the 19-year-old woman and pulled an officer backward. Police say she was ordered to get back, but she tried to punch a trooper in the face.

Police say the trooper dodged the punch and got the 18-year-old woman on the ground, where he was able to handcuff her.

The 19-year-old was taken to the Flint City Lockup after the incident while the 18-year-old was released because she recently had contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus.

Police say reports on the incident have been forwarded to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office with a request for criminal charges. Neither suspect had been arraigned Friday morning.