World Health Organization says 'workplace burnout' is official medical condition

(5/28/2019) - Getting burned out at work is now a diagnosed medical condition, according to the World Health Organization.

"There's a lot of pressures that are put on people in the workplace," said licensed professional counselor Shuntai Walker. "Long hours, maybe the workplace, there's a lot of stress in it or not getting along with coworkers."

According to the World Health Organization's handbook that guides medical providers in diagnosing diseases, workplace burnout is "a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed."

Local mental health professionals say it's a condition that can come from a number of things.

"Symptoms that mimic anxiety, heart palpitations, sweating, muscle tension. You start to feel overwhelmed or on edge because of something," Walker said.

While not every issue at work can be solved right away, the first step is usually a conversation.

"Maybe its talking to your supervisor or boss, trying to find a work life balance," Walker said. "Maybe you work long hours one day and less another day, so maybe there is some flexibility as far as flex hours."

According to Walker the next conversation should be with a medical professional to help confirm a diagnosis and determine how to treat the symptoms.