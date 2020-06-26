'Work with Whitmer' tour visits hair salon and juice bar in Grand Rapids

(6/26/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spent part of Friday working with hairstylists and a juice bar in Grand Rapids.

Those were the second stops on her new "Work with Whitmer" tour, in which she visits businesses that were allowed to reopen under the MI Safe Start plan. Whitmer made coney dogs at Lafayette Coney in Detroit last week.

Friday's first stop was at Reflections Hair Salon, where Whitmer learned about hairstyling and helped clean of the equipment. She then bought some juice at Malamiah Juice Bar in downtown Grand Rapids.

Whitmer talked with both business owners about how coronavirus has affected them and what steps they are taking to protect their staffs and customers from the illness.

“This was a great opportunity to see firsthand how Michigan’s small businesses are getting back to work safely and responsibly,” said Whitmer.