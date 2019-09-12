Worker dies in trench collapse at Imlay City condo complex under construction

(9/12/2019) - A construction worker died after a trench collapsed at a condominium complex in Imlay City.

The Imlay City Fire Department responded to the call around 12:55 p.m.at Imlay Place Condos on Almont Avenue north of Newark Road.

Fire crews removed the worker around 1:15 p.m. and he was pronounced dead on the scene, according to fire officials at the scene.

An excavator was working in the area when the accident occurred. Investigators haven't said what the worker was doing when the soil caved in on him.

The worker was not identified while police notified his family about the accident. Fire officials say the man was a local contractor who lived in the Imlay City area.

Investigators remained on the scene for a few hours after the accident.