UAW members at Texas GM plant approve deal, workers ready to return

(10/25/2019) - Striking workers at the General Motors factory with the most employees have approved a new contract with the company, all but assuring the deal will be ratified and a 40-day strike will end.

United Auto Workers members have a small fire in a burn barrel at their picket line outside the General Motors Flint Engine Operations plant.

Production workers at GM's SUV plant in Arlington, Texas, voted 78% in favor, while skilled trades voted 60% for the contract. Arlington is the United Auto Workers union's largest local, representing more than 5,000 people.

The voting percentages were posted Friday on the local's website but no totals were given. Local officials believe the strike will end. The website told members to check after 4 p.m. Friday to find out when they return to work.

If ratified, some GM employees at the Flint manufacturing complex may be called back to work on Saturday. Union members picketing outside the complex were more anxious Friday while awaiting the announcement.

Workers said they felt pretty good about the prospects of the contract being ratified. If does, they're ready to go back to work as soon as Friday night or Saturday morning.

"I'm thinking we're last group to picket for this strike," said temporary GM worker Gary Sheppard. "By 3 o'clock, we are done. No one else is coming on. We will get the totals and we may, like I say, go back to work Saturday morning or Sunday morning."

Workers picketing Friday said the strike was well worth it for them. It was their way to get GM's attention, pushing the company to make a clear path for temp workers.

Sheppard, who has been a temporary worker for three and a half years, said the proposed contract will allow him to be hired in full-time. He's excited to get back to work.

ABC12's Winnie Dortch contributed to this report.

