Workers fight to keep Caro Center local

(06/07/19) - Employees at the Caro Center are not giving up their mental health facility without a fight.

"I do believe it's getting to Lansing, whether or not it helps, I'm not sure," said Reamy Berlin, a registered nurse at the facility.

Berlin is behind the "Caro Center Strong" sign and t-shirt effort.

It's been a rollercoaster of emotions for Berlin and her co-workers.

In October of 2018 then-Governor Rick Snyder was in town for a ground breaking ceremony. Caro had been chosen as the site for a state-of-the-art, $115 million, 200 bed mental health facility.

But in March Governor Gretchen Whitmer halted construction. Then in April ABC12 uncovered emails that put the center's future in doubt.

Two months later and community members aren't giving up.

"I have noticed a real increase in the morale at work," Berlin said about the Caro Center Strong effort.

She's worked at the facility for five years, but it's been in existence since 1914.

"I think the worst part about it was seeing the patients when they found out," Berlin said.

Matt Campbell is the president of AFSCME 831 and represents about 200 of the center's roughly 300 employees.

"I know at least ten people, when they did the groundbreaking, that next month, they instead of renting, they went out and bought a house," Campbell said.

Campbell said at least 15 others bought new cars. "They felt secure in their job, they felt secure. A promise was made, a ground breaking happened," he said.

Community members can help by keeping the issue in the forefront.

"Write letters to the governor, call the governor's office. Buy a sign, buy a t-shirt, whatever you can to show your support so that she can see the people here support the Caro Center," Berlin said.

"There's a lot of politics being played, but what needs to be remembered is that there are real human beings here. They are playing with our lives and our livelihoods," Campbell said.

In addition the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced its hosting a community listening forum on June 13. It runs from 3-6 p.m. the Caro Community Schools auditorium at 301 Hooper Street.