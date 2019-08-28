World’s heaviest grapefruit is in Louisiana; Guinness World Record awarded

The world’s heaviest grapefruit is in Louisiana!

On Tuesday, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain presented a certificate of recognition on behalf of the Guinness Book of World Records to the growers of the world’s largest grapefruit.

Click here for more on the recording-breaking citrus.

Mary Beth and Doug Meyer of Slidell grew the citrus, which weighs 7 pounds,14.64 ounces. It beat out the previous record-holder, which weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounces, measured 27.5 inches, and was grown in Brazil. It held the record since 2006.

The agency says members of its Weights and Measures Division were there to weigh and measure the grapefruit, which measured 28.75 inches.

“My grandchildren created a fairy garden at the base of the tree. One day, my grandson noticed the oversized grapefruit growing. At that point, we really started paying attention and monitoring its development. This experience will always be a special memory for us and our grandchildren,” Doug Meyer said.

“It’s not every day you get to present someone with a world record title. LDAF employees were able to provide the official equipment to document this wonderful Louisiana grown grapefruit. We congratulate the Meyers for their achievement and especially for getting the grandkids involved and teaching them how to garden,” said Strain.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said licensed surveyors and horticulturists were also on hand to inspect the physical condition of the citrus. The agency provided an official inspection notice to the Guinness Book of World Records.

