Worth It Wednesday: 10.9.19

(10/08/19) - I’m kicking off the month of October with three super convenient items that are Worth It!

Mabel’s Labels: These personalized labels are the best way to keep your little one’s stuff from getting lost or mixed up at school! They’re fun and easy to customize online, they take seconds to apply and they stay put - yes, even through the wash – guaranteed! I love these for the endless amounts of clothing my kids need to “winter” their way thru school. The designs are adorable, and I absolutely LOVE the Clothing Stamp. You can order some custom labels for your kids on the website directly and if you sign up for their newsletter you can get a coupon for 20% off your order! Plus FREE shipping always.

The Cruiser Wireless Bluetooth Speaker: This speaker is small but mighty! Its pocket friendly design delivers powerful audio, while the built-in mic allows you to take speakerphone calls on-the-go. With up to 5 hours of listening per battery charge, you can keep your tunes going and the good vibes alive. Its sand proof and shock proof and even offers dual pairing compatibility. I used this all summer. With the attached leash I could easily hook it to my bike, the stroller, the beach umbrella or somewhere on the boat. It was so convenient and easy to use with really great sound. And the folks over at Speaqua sent an awesome coupon code for viewers! Use code “ABC12” for 30% off your entire order!

WIKOR Toothpaste Dispenser: I have this thing to thank for keeping my kids’ bathroom so neat! No more toothpaste everywhere, my kids aren’t wasting a bunch of toothpaste with unnecessary squeezing, and even the 4 year old can do it! It does not require batteries and it fits a standard size tube of toothpaste. It automatically delivers a consistent amount of toothpaste with a simple press. It is available on Amazon with Prime shipping and costs the same as a dual back of toothpaste!

Additional codes and links to all the products can be found on Kelsey's Blog. Feel free to reach out to her with any questions! You can also follow Kelsey on Instagram and Facebook.