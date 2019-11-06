Worth It Wednesday 11.6.19

(11/06/19) - This week I have 3 products I love individually and together they make up my "detangling trio."

Flairosol Spray Bottle: This is a multi-purpose spray bottle that can be used for cleaning, gardening, hair and skin care, just to name a few! It offers an aerosol-like spray without the hazards of an actual aerosol. I love this because the spray is continuous. It gives a fine, even mist that covers a large area and its comfortable and easy to spray. It’s my go-to spray bottle for getting my kid’s hair wet before school, for refreshing their curls, and to have on hand as I detangle curls and need to wet sections of their hair. It can also be used to spray household cleaners, DIY cleaning solutions, misting soccer players on hot days, spraying essential oil mixtures, or when you need water for ironing or sewing. It’s also great for watering plants! You’ll never go back to a regular spray bottle after you use one of these. Find the Flairosol Spray Bottle on Amazon with Prime shipping or at select beauty supply stores.

Wet Brush: A detangling brush made for a variety of hair types and my go-to brush for my kids’ curls. The flexible bristles are what allows it to gently comb and detangle hair. It minimizes pain and pulling and uses less force which means less damage to hair and less split ends and breakage. The brush is good for Long and Short hair, Fine and Thick hair, Curly and Straight hair, and can be used on Wet or Dry hair. I use it on my curly kids when their hair is completely wet and covered in conditioner. It’s best to start at the ends and work your way up the hair towards the root in 1 to 2 inch increments. It helps to re-wet the hair and add conditioner when needed. The Wet Brush can be found on Amazon with Prime shipping and at almost every major retailer. I’ve seen it at Target, Walmart and TJ Maxx.

Suave Almond and Shea Butter Conditioner: This is a moisturizing conditioner for Regular to Dry hair and is infused with 100% natural almond and shea butter. It’s my favorite conditioner to detangle with because it has great slip and coats the hair well. I also like to use it as a leave-in conditioner for my kids with really dry hair. I’ve been using it for years on my kids with curls as well as on my kid with straight, fine hair. I also like to add a few pumps of it to the Flairosol Spray bottle and mix with water to mist my kids’ hair with moisturizing water. This conditioner is super affordable and very easy to find. It’s at all major retailers and even at grocery stores. It comes in a variety of different sizes, including a bottle with a PUMP! The pump is a lifesaver and I highly recommend getting that bottle.

