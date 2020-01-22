Worth It Wednesday 1.22.20

(01/22/2020) - The snow is here! It hit us all this past weekend, so I brought some great items to keep you, or you baby, toasty. All of this week’s items are products I use every single day during the winter!

Orolay Coat aka “The Amazon Coat” - This coat hit the scene two years ago. It was everywhere but was it really worth all the hype?! I’ve been wearing it for three months now, and: YES! It’s very comfortable, really warm, covers my lower half without being too long, has a nice big hood, and POCKETS! All the pockets. There are zippers on both sides to give more room if you want to layer or want to be more comfortable while sitting. This coat is also a hit with pregnant moms and those with new babies that need a little bit of extra room as winter progresses. And if you’re looking for something else, they have a huge selection of styles and colors. They even have the Amazon coat for kids! The folks at Orolay sent a great coupon code “Worthit20” for 20% off any color of the Amazon coat for Women or Kids. Shop their website here. Shop the coat on Amazon here. If you need help with sizing, or want more information, I did a full review of the coat here.

Stroller Hand Muff - This hand muff is awesome! It makes getting in and out of preschool so much warmer. I’m not a big fan of gloves and getting kids in and out of car seats is impossible with them on, so this eliminates me needing to put them on at all! It’s soft, easy to attach, fits nearly every stroller, and the best part: It’s under $10! Plus, ships for free with Prime. You can find it here.

And if it’s sold out, search “Stroller Hand Muff,” as there are a handful of companies that sell it!

Jolly Jumper Arctic Sneak-A-Peek Infant Car Seat Cover - I have really liked this car seat cover for keeping my baby warm when I have to take him outside. The warm outer shell is weather-resistant and insulates your child from wind, snow, ice and rain. This cover has a unique 'Shower Cap' style edge so it fits all standard infant car seats. It goes over the car seat, so it won’t interfere with the safety straps. The dual zipper design allows for easy access to your baby and makes it easy to put baby in and out of the infant carrier. The breathable pull-over flap shields baby’s face for additional coverage when needed in unfavorable weather conditions. There is also an “Arctic” version and it has an attached blanket for added warmth. It can be found on Amazon.

Additional codes and links to all the products on Amazon can be found on Kelsey's Blog. Feel free to reach out to her with any questions! You can also follow Kelsey on Instagram and Facebook.

