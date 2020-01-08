Worth It Wednesday 1.8.20

(01/08/2020) - Happy New Year! Wishing you a year of health and happiness. If you’ve been hitting the gym or have Health and Wellness at the top of your list for 2020, I have a few items that are perfect for you. All the items are affordable, work great, and are Worth It!

Wireless Headphones by LETSCOM: These are earbuds that connect with Bluetooth to any device you’d like to play music from or make a phone call with. They offer noise cancellation and have a great range of sounds for an awesome listening experience. These headphones are sweat and waterproof. One charge gives you up to 8 hours of playtime. They are portable, lightweight and really comfortable. I’ve had mine for about 6 months now and love them just as much as when I first got them, if not more! And get this, they’re under $20 on Amazon! Prime Shipping is available, and they come in 6 different color combos.

Zipfizz Healthy Energy Drink Mix: Zipfizz is a great tasting, healthy, energy/sport drink-mix that delivers a powerful charge of micronutrients to the body's fuel system. This delicious drink mix is loaded with Vitamins, Antioxidants, and Electrolytes. It comes in 10 great flavors, is Gluten Free and contains 100 mg of caffeine from natural sources. The mix is low carb, has ZERO Sugar and delivers a revitalizing burst of energy and focus for 4-6 hours. It’s great for Traveling & On-The-Go or throwing in a diaper bag. Pour the mix into a bottle of 16 or 20 ounces of water, just make sure to take a few sips before you pour it in! It will fizz and spill out if you don’t  Limit 3 tubes per day. Find these at Sam’s Club, Costco, and Amazon starting at $19 for a pack of 20 tubes.

90 Degree By Reflex Leggings: These leggings are my ALL TIME FAVORITE. I live in these and have for years now! I like them because they’re high quality and really affordable. They offer a high waist band with good tummy control. They’re squat proof and a the material is a good, thick weight. They are snug enough to hold you in and feel good, but not too tight. They come in a TON of colors and styles: Capri, ankle length, mesh cutout designs, Faux Leather, there’s even pairs with pockets on the thigh for your phone! I find them at TJ Maxx and Marshalls starting at $16.99. There is a huge selection on Amazon starting at $22.99, and occasionally I can find them at Sam’s Club!

Follow Kelsey's Blog for updates and for future product insight. Feel free to reach out to her with any questions! You can also follow Kelsey and her family on Instagram and Facebook.