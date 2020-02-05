Worth It Wednesday: 2.5.20

(02/05/2020) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so this week I brought some great items that would make fun Valentine’s Day gifts!

The Original Makeup Eraser: This product has been featured in countless beauty magazines and beauty boxes because people love it! Make Up Eraser is dedicated to creating the most sustainable makeup removal product in the world. By using only the most accessible resource available: WATER. The MUE erases waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick & more using just water. It is 8 game changing benefits: antibacterial, no chemicals, less waste, lasts 3 to 5 years, machine washable, great for sensitive skin, face + lip exfoliator, and saves money. It works great and can be found here. Use code “WorthIt20” for 20% off your entire order!

NECKLET: Necklet™ was created to keep layered necklaces just that - layered, not all intertwined and tangled. Necklet also provides ease in taking your layered jewelry on and off - you can now keep your stack together and only have to remove the Necklet as opposed to spending countless minutes reaching behind your neck clasping/unclasping each individual necklace. Designed as a small rectangular piece with three connector rings on each side with the two sides held together securely by a magnet and inlaid prongs. The distance between the rings were intentional and measured to allow the perfect amount of space between chains to keep them from tangling. Easy to use, even easier to clasp! The clasps come in 3, 2 and 1 connectors. Find these here and use code “Love25” for 25% off everything!

Vlando Small Jewelry Case: This case is super cute and really practical. It’s perfect for traveling or using as a spot for your daily jewelry. This roll up jewelry case easily fits in your purse, backpack or suitcase. This jewelry box is your ideal on-the-go companion, and will keep your jewelry organized and protected. It rolls up and closes with a snap button and contains 3 compartments of equal size. Find it on Amazon with Prime shipping for just $14!

