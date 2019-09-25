Worth It Wednesday: 9.25.19

(09/25/2019) - This week I’m sharing some of my favorite beauty essentials!

Honest Extreme Length Mascara + Primer: This is my favorite mascara! It’s a 2-in-1 mascara and primer for lush, lifted lashes. Use the primer first to create an even base and enhance the mascara’s lash lengthening performance. Top it off with the mascara for added length and lift. It has a user-friendly wand that makes it easy to apply and helps separate lashes. Find this mascara by The Honest Company in all major retailers like Target, Walmart and most drug stores. It’s also available on Amazon with Prime shipping! And it's under $15!

Tassi Headband Hair Holder: The best way to hold your hair since…ever! It’s a comfortable stretchy terry cloth headband that goes on in three easy steps and gently lifts and holds your hair, no matter how much you have. Unlike headbands, clips or turbans, the Tassi does not flatten, twist or mess up your “do,” so it’s perfect for protecting second-day blowouts, too. You’ll also love to use your Tassi while you’re washing your face, taking a bath, applying or removing makeup or whenever you want your hair out of the way. Its available here. Use code “tassi10” for 10% off on colors Black, Brown, Purple, Scuba Blue, Zebra, and Leopard. You can also find the Tassi on Amazon with Prime shipping!

Crest 3D Whitestrips: These strips are my favorite way to whiten my teeth. They are “no slip” and stick to my teeth better than any other strip I’ve used before, making them the system I go back to every time. They can remove 10 years of tough coffee, wine, and smoking related teeth stains for a whiter smile. Visibly whiter teeth with full results in 12 days. I like to use them from 4-6 days and notice a difference after using just half of the strips! The strips are safe on enamel using the same whitening ingredient as dentists. They can be found at all major retailers, drug stores and on Amazon. I find the best deals at Target when the beauty department is running deals. They start at $24.99.

