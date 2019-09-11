Worth It Wednesday: 9.11.19

(09/11/19) - This week I have some products that make getting “Back To School” just a little bit easier.

Lock Laces®: These laces have become essential for busy moms on-the-go, individuals and children with special needs, seniors, and those with fine motor skill impairments. Simple to install and easy to use, Lock Laces® are suitable for one pair of shoes and are guaranteed to last the lifetime of the shoes you wear them in. I love the convenience and ease of these laces for my kids. They can be found here. Use code "WORTHIT20" for 20% off your entire order + Free Shipping on Orders over $25! Lock Laces® can also be found on Amazon.

The Big O Key Ring: This awesome key ring by O Venture slips over your wrist and allows your hands to be free. It also limits the maddening search for your keys when you drop them in your purse or bag. Search no more! It’s so convenient and they even have matching ID Cases that makes running errands a breeze. There are a variety of styles and materials to choose from. I have the original silicone key ring and love it. The Big O Key Ring can be found here. Use code “WORTHIT15” for 15% off your order!

Sistema Lunch Cube: This has been my go-to lunch box item for years now. It’s easy to open, holds what my kids need for lunch, is dishwasher safe, lasts forever and is super affordable. It can be found at a variety of stores. I’ve seen it on Amazon, at TJ Maxx, and Homegoods. Tip: Use a permanent marker to write your name on the bottom and cover it with a piece of packing tape!

Additional codes and links to all the products on Amazon can be found on Kelsey’s Blog. Feel free to reach out to her with any questions! You can also follow Kelsey on Instagram and Facebook.

To learn more about Kelsey and her family, watch this.