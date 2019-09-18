Worth It Wednesday: 9.18.19

(09/18/19) - This week I have a few items that will make your day-to-day life a little bit easier!

Pipsticks 2019-2020 Planner: The first Month in this planner is August 2019! So get it now and you can finish out the rest of this year, and then all of 2020. It offers a Monthly View, a Weekly View, pages for Notes, Goals, To Do Lists, 1,000+ Stickers, and a little pouch! So much for such a small price. Plus its super cute! The Planner can be found here: Use "KELSEYANDCO10" for 10% off any Planner and the code "KELSEYANDCO15" for 15% off the first month of a sticker subscription! The planner can also be found on Amazon.com with Prime shipping.

LoveHandle Phone Grip: The original 3M adhesive phone grip sticks to phones and cases with a strong and durable bond allowing you to securely and comfortably hold your phone with just one finger. Stop worrying about phone drops because LoveHandle gently grips your hand so you can do more with your phone from any angle no matter what! It is ultra-thin and completely pocket/purse friendly. There is a HUGE selection of colors and designs to choose from, and you can even design a custom one! Find the LoveHandle phone grip here and use code “ABC12" for 10% off your entire order. The phone grip can also be found on Amazon.com with Prime shipping.

Zak Insulated Tumbler: This stainless steel tumbler keeps beverages hot for up to 4 hours or cold for up to 20 hours. It comes with a dishwasher safe lid that prevents splashes and can be opened and used with or without a straw letting you take drinks on the go. The tapered end helps this tumbler fit in most cup holders. I use the 30oz capacity daily, but it’s also available in 20oz and 13oz. The tumblers can be found here or at Target in the Sporting Goods section. If you purchase a reusable straw to use with the tumbler, make sure you get a 10-inch sized straw.

