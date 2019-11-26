Worth It Wednesday: Black Friday Edition!

(11/27/19) - Bring on Black Friday! And Cyber Monday! This week I have a few of my favorite items to kick off the holiday season and all of these items come with great Black Friday deals you can score from the comfort of your home.

Staples Holiday Cards: I have been getting my holiday cards printed at Staples for four years now! They have a great selection of cards with options for 1 to 4 (or more) pictures and personalized text. You can order them in multiple sizes, like 4x8 or 5x7, single-sided or double-sided, and they are printed on high quality paper. But wait, it gets even better... many options can be ordered for same-day pickup! If you order before 2:00 p.m. you can pick your cards up that day. If you order after 2:00 p.m., you can pick them up the next day! Design.Staples.com also gives customers the option to have the cards delivered straight to your door. For premium and foil options, order by Dec. 9. All ordering can be done online or in-store with the help of a Print and Marketing expert. They are having an awesome Black Friday Sale: 40% off Custom Holiday Cards and Invitations that runs from November 28 to December 7.

Greentop Gifts: This is some of my favorite wrapping paper for the holidays! It was created by a couple, Shaun & Jacquelyn Rodgers, who searched for years for wrapping paper with Black Santa characters and after finding that it did not exist, they solved the problem! They created much needed holiday decor adorned with diverse figures. Their holiday line features Clarence Claus and he can be found on their high quality wrapping paper, coffee mugs, baby onesies, adult sweatshirts, socks and their newest product: gift bags! I’ve been wrapping presents in this paper since finding it in Oprah’s “Favorite Things” Holiday magazine. It’s been pretty special for my kids to see images that are reflective of their daily lives at such a magical time of year. You can shop the Clarence Claus line at: GreentopGifts.com. Use code “WORTHIT20” for 20% off your entire order. The coupon is good thru December 20.

Echo Dot: Echo Dot is a voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa, perfect for any room. Just ask for music, news, information, and more. You can also call almost anyone and control compatible smart home devices with your voice. I use it to set alarms so my kids know when it’s time to get their shoes on and head out to the bus. I use it to set timers while cooking or a reminder to give one of my kids medicine when they’re sick. I use it to add things to my grocery list and to hear the daily weather. My kids have one in their room that they use to listen to music, read them a bedtime story, play white noise and entertain them with “Ask Echo” questions. It starts at $49.99, but during Target’s Black Friday sale it will only be $22! Amazon will have a pack of 3 Echo Dots for $65. Buy one for yourself and gift the others!

Here are a few more of my favorite items from past Worth It Wednesdays that are doing some great Black Friday + Cyber Monday Deals:

Lock Laces: 40% off and Free Shipping starting Thursday (11/28) evening at 7pm and ending Monday night (12/2) at 11:59pm. Buy them for all the grandkids! Shop here.

O Venture, Big O Key Ring: 20% off site-wide with some select items up to 50% off! This would make a great gift for the lady in your life! Shop here.

Mabel’s Labels: They are launching their Black Friday Sale on Wednesday November 27th and will go until Cyber Monday on December 2nd. They are running a 40% of Sale on their Starter Label Pack, Middle School Label Pack, Large Rectangle Labels, Small Rectangle Labels, and my fav: Tag Mates. They are also launching secret bonus sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so follow along on their social media (@mabelslabels) for the big reveals! These would make a perfect gift for the kids in your life. Shop here.

LoveHandle Phone Grip: BOGO Mystery Boxes. Each Mystery Box has FOUR Phone Grips! Perfect stocking stuffer or presents for the nieces and nephews that have outgrown toys. Shop here.

Tassi Headband: 20% off plus Free Shipping on 2 or more. Great gift for your girlfriends or teachers! Shop here.

Starting the Wednesday before Black Friday and all the way through Cyber Monday I will be posting all the deals I find as they become available. I will include links and codes and all the information needed to make your shopping simple! I will be doing this the entire Holiday season, all the way up to the New Year! Find me on Instagram and Facebook. to follow along for some of the best products at discounted prices!

Happy Holidays!

