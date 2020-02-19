Worth It Wednesday: February 19, 2020

(02/19/2020) - If your skin is feeling the burn of this cold weather, I’ve got you covered! Today’s items are great products to heal and protect your skin during the harsh winter weather. They’re also great products for anyone suffering from eczema at any point during the year or simply looking for some great products to help your skin.

Vanicream: This is an incredible lotion. Our pediatric allergist recommended it for my son who suffers from severe eczema. It is the only lotion we use now and has been a household staple for over 4 years. It is a non-greasy, long-lasting moisturizing cream that is easy to spread and quickly absorbed. The tub of lotion comes with a convenient pump dispenser for multi-users and babies on the move that need to be lotioned as quickly as possible. Dermatologist-tested Vanicream is a lotion great for sensitive skin with so many benefits. It's free of common chemical irritants found in ordinary creams such as dyes, fragrance, masking fragrance, lanolin, parabens, formaldehyde, formaldehyde releasers. Vanicream is also non-comedogenic (does not cause blackheads), sulfate-free, phosphate-free, and gluten-free. Vanicream was also award the “Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association.” You can find Vanicream at almost every major retailer like Target and Walmart. It's also available on Amazon with Prime shipping. Check out their website for more information.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment: This ointment is uniquely formulated to restore smooth, healthy skin. Different from a lotion or cream, this multi-purpose ointment protects and soothes extremely dry skin, chapped lips, cracked hands and feet, minor cuts and burns, and many other skin irritations, so you can get on with your day comfortably. I use this on my son with eczema to seal the Vanicream in, further protecting his sensitive skin. I also like it as a diaper rash cream and to cover rashes anywhere on the body while they heal. Aquaphor Healing Ointment is preservative and fragrance free and comes in a large tub, ideal for the whole family. You can find Aquaphor at all major retails. They offer an entire line of great products and you can learn more about all of them here.

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay: This amazing clay is a deep pore cleansing facial, hair and body mask. Great for facials, body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, chilled clay knee packs, insect bites and more! It’s made up of 100% Natural Calcium Bentonite Clay and for external use only. It's recommended to conduct a forearm skin patch test prior to facial use to test for allergic reactions or sensitivity. For best results mix a 1:1 ratio of Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with Apple Cider Vinegar. You can also mix with water. If you read the reviews on Amazon you will see the word “Miracle Mask” over and over because people absolutely love it and have such great results after using it. It makes my skin soft and clear and shrinks my pores. I use it weekly and totally get why so many people love it! Find it on Amazon with Prime shipping for less than $10.

