Worth It Wednesday: Last Minute Gift Ideas 12.18.19

(12/18/19) - We’re in the final stretch. Christmas is exactly one week away. Hanukkah starts on Sunday. Kwanzaa starts in a week and one day. It's GO TIME! And if you’ve been super busy and still need gifts, I have some great last-minute ideas this week, and you don’t even need to leave the house to get them. All of these items can be ordered online, then print out a cute gift certificate or get the kids to make one, and you’re done!

Ipsy Beauty Subscription: Starting at just $12, this is a great gift for the beauty lover in your life. I have been an Ipsy subscriber for years. I have found some of my most favorite beauty products through the samples they’ve sent. Ipsy picks quality products from popular brands and sends them to you based on a quiz you fill out when you sign up. As a gift idea, you could gift a friend or family member a 3-month subscription. There are 3 different levels. Level 1 for $12 is the Glam Bag. Perks include 5 small-sized products with a retail value of $50+ and a themed makeup bag every month. Level 2 is the Glam Bag Plus for $25/month and includes five FULL SIZE beauty products with a retail value of $125+, plus the themed makeup bag. Level 3 is the Glam Bag ULTIMATE for $50 and includes 12 products every month that retail for over $250, plus the themed makeup bag. Get started at Ipsy.com

HighIights Magazine: I have vivid memories of reading this as a child. The grandparents bought my kids a yearly membership and it was a hit! They loved getting it in the mail every month and it has been a really fun activity for all of them to do. There are options for kids aged 0-12 years. The magazines break down into 3 age groups and start at just $29 for a yearly subscription! Highlights for Children, Inc., helps children become their best selves by publishing content and creating experiences that engage, delight, and foster joyful learning. They are dedicated to the belief that "children are the world's most important people™." Every Highlights product fosters kids to become curious, creative, caring and confident individuals. It’s a really great product and it's clear why this magazine has been around for so long! Order a subscription or any of their fun activity books at Highlights.com

AncestryDNA Kit: Fill the holidays with new family stories! This would be a great gift for the person that has everything or if you want a present that is “outside of the box.” Your AncestryDNA results include information about your geographic origins across 1,000 regions and identifies potential relatives through DNA matching to others who have taken the AncestryDNA test. Your results are a great starting point for more family history research and it can also be a way to dig even deeper into the research you've already done. For $10 you can add “Traits” and get information about 26 fascinating traits that your genes influence. Ancestry is having a Holiday Sale with 40% off their kits as well as a “But 3, Get 1 Free” deal. Order a kit at Ancestry.com

And don’t forget: The 12 Days of Worth It Giveaways is still going on. We’re on day 7, so there are still several days to enter! For the next 6 days I will be giving away awesome prize packs full of past Worth It Wednesday items and some new ones! A few days there will even be 2 winners. Find me on Instagram or Facebook (or both to increase your chances of winning!) for all the details on how to enter. You can enter each day and there are multiple ways to increase your entries.

Happy Holidays!

