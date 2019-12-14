Wreaths Across America happening today at Great Lakes National Cemetery, traffic will be impacted

(12/14/19) - Today is National Wreaths Across America Day, and there is a ceremony taking place at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Township.

Wreaths Across America remembers and honors veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on graves of our country's fallen heroes.

The ceremony, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will impact traffic which means you should expect to see congestion on North Holly Road, from I-75 south to the county line.

Parking is available at the Genesys Athletic Club and the Magna plants on Holly Road.

Shuttle Services are provided to take you to the cemetery.