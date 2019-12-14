Wreaths Across America makes stop in mid-Michigan to honor veterans

(12/14/19) - During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it can be difficult to take time to pause.

One movement shows us how, making sure our veterans are not be forgotten.

Each December, in all 50 states, veterans' graves are honored with a Christmas wreath. Wreaths Across America remembers our veterans, honors them, and teaches children the value of freedom.

Thousands of graves crowd the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, but Batsy Patterson is looking closely for one with a Methodist cross.

She says, "He's in this section, 409."

Her late husband, Roy L. Patterson, served in the Army in Germany during the 1958 Lebanon Crisis.

He passed away in 2009.

She approaches his tombstone, saying, "There he is! Hi, handsome! Merry Christmas, sweetheart!"

Patterson visits her late husband during special occasions like his birthday and Christmas but also says it's important to pay tribute to all of the veterans at the cemetery.

"Just take any one of those graves and wonder how far they had to march. What they had to do in the service? What were they trained to do? How did they feel? Were they scared about the possibility of going or did they lean on each other and talk to each other?" Patterson asked.

Janet Gibson's father served his time in Germany when she was a baby. She lost him this past August and misses him dearly.

"Like a big void in the family," she said.

Even though he isn't here physically, Wreaths Across America provides her father, among others, with a wreath-laying ceremony to remember, honor, and teach about our freedom and those who protect it.

"I think it's a great way for people to volunteer and come out and show their respect for the men and women that served in the military and essentially laid their life on the line for our freedoms. It's one good way to give back," Joshua Robinson said.

Robinson's dad spent 12 years in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was laid to rest at Great Lakes Cemetery five years ago.

Families say this is just a little something to show that even though they served in the past, their service means everything to them both now and for many years to come.

Although the Wreath-laying ceremony happens every December, the movement carries their mission all year long.

