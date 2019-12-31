Wrecker driver hit and injured while pulling vehicle from ditch

(12/31/2019) - A wrecker driver was in stable condition Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle that lost control on snow roads, police say.

The wrecker was on the side of M-55 near Binder Road in Iosco County around 8:30 a.m. Two Iosco County Sheriff's Office patrol cars were parked in the roadway with their emergency lights flashing.

Police say a 61-year-old woman from Hale lost control of her full-size pickup truck and hit the 62-year-old wrecker driver from Baldwin Township, who was walking outside his truck.

The wrecker driver was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, police say. The 61-year-old did not report any serious injuries.

Investigators believe snowy and icy road conditions contributed to the crash, but alcohol and drugs were not factors. Reports will be forwarded to the Iosco County Prosecutor's Office when the investigation is complete.