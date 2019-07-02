Written opioid prescriptions statewide down 11.5% in 2018

(07/02/19) -- Some good news in the fight against opioids in Michigan; the number of opioid prescriptions written by doctors in the state are down 11.5%.

But Flint Odyssey House recovery coach Denise Terryah says there is still a lot more work to be done.

"That's amazing. But the fentanyl we're seeing on the street is off the charts. that's what is scary about it," she said.

Terryah says because less and less opioids are being prescribed, those who are addicted to the medications are resorting to other means to get their fix.

"These laws that are coming about, and these doctors don't want to lose their license. They're going you're done. Okay, now what? Well, I'm going to get it somewhere else."

And that somewhere else is the street. But, there is a silver lining in all of this.

"The sick are coming in. We want them to. We detox every day."

She says both men and women's recovery houses are full. But Terryah says more needs to be done to let people know there is help.

"We need it out there in the public more. Geez, people just need long term recovery."

In the end though, she says it comes down to the addict, and the kind of life they want to live.

"It happened to me. I do want to change. I like this life, it's so much better."