Yang reiterates "the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math" while visiting Flint

(08/01/19) - Democratic presidential contender Andrew Yang says M.A.T.H. is an acronym for "Make America Think Harder."

Wednesday night while debating the Democratic field of presidential hopefuls Yang said, "We need to do the opposite of much of what we're doing right now, and the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes M.A.T.H."

Less than 24 hours after the Detroit debate, Yang was in Flint to talk to people about the water emergency, its impact and moving forward. He visited a community center and downtown restaurant.

Yang said the federal government should be financially accountable to water crisis victims.

"The federal government has made available, in some cases, health care for people who've been affected by government mistakes or inaction. This would be the sort of situation where you would want to see that," Yang said. "There should be 100% financial accountability."

Yang said his Freedom Dividend plan to give every adult American $1,000 per month is a game changer.

"It sets me apart because this is the biggest game changer that would actually make a difference in the day to day lives of millions of Americans," Yang said.

Over the course of the 2020 election season, Flint has had visits from Julian Castro, Beto O'Rourke, Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, actor Danny Glover on behalf of Bernie Sanders, and Andrew Yang.

The entrepreneur is new to politics and called out the "reality TV" politics that he's witnessed.

“Getting into these debate settings you see just how contrived many of them are, how much of a reality TV show our politics has unfortunately become,” Yang said. “I told a joke last night about how the opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who like math. Math is an acronym for Make America Think Harder. We have to have confidence in our people. We’re smarter than our media sources would lead us to believe."